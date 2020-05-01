Amenities
HAMPDEN near Charles Village and Woodberry ? 1527 Union Ave - ONE MONTH FREE! This fully newly renovated two b/r unit has 2 full bathrooms, new hardwood floors, tiled with glass shower doors; exposed brick, great natural light, high ceilings, central air conditioning, washer and dryer in unit, new eat-in granite kitchen with open floor plan, all gas Energy-Star? stainless steel appliances, including a built-in microwave, overhead lighting and ceiling fans throughout, all new double insulated windows, lots of closets, mini-blinds, located near MICA, JHU and light rail, unrestricted on-street parking and professionally managed by Owner/Agent. Sorry No pets, . Available immediately. Call Howie B (owner/agent). ASK ABOUT FREE RENT.