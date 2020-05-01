All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated February 3 2020 at 9:47 AM

1527 Union Ave

1527 Union Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1527 Union Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21211
Hampden

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
HAMPDEN near Charles Village and Woodberry ? 1527 Union Ave - ONE MONTH FREE! This fully newly renovated two b/r unit has 2 full bathrooms, new hardwood floors, tiled with glass shower doors; exposed brick, great natural light, high ceilings, central air conditioning, washer and dryer in unit, new eat-in granite kitchen with open floor plan, all gas Energy-Star? stainless steel appliances, including a built-in microwave, overhead lighting and ceiling fans throughout, all new double insulated windows, lots of closets, mini-blinds, located near MICA, JHU and light rail, unrestricted on-street parking and professionally managed by Owner/Agent. Sorry No pets, . Available immediately. Call Howie B (owner/agent). ASK ABOUT FREE RENT.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1527 Union Ave have any available units?
1527 Union Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1527 Union Ave have?
Some of 1527 Union Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1527 Union Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1527 Union Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1527 Union Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1527 Union Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1527 Union Ave offer parking?
No, 1527 Union Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1527 Union Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1527 Union Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1527 Union Ave have a pool?
No, 1527 Union Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1527 Union Ave have accessible units?
No, 1527 Union Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1527 Union Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1527 Union Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
