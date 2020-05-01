Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

HAMPDEN near Charles Village and Woodberry ? 1527 Union Ave - ONE MONTH FREE! This fully newly renovated two b/r unit has 2 full bathrooms, new hardwood floors, tiled with glass shower doors; exposed brick, great natural light, high ceilings, central air conditioning, washer and dryer in unit, new eat-in granite kitchen with open floor plan, all gas Energy-Star? stainless steel appliances, including a built-in microwave, overhead lighting and ceiling fans throughout, all new double insulated windows, lots of closets, mini-blinds, located near MICA, JHU and light rail, unrestricted on-street parking and professionally managed by Owner/Agent. Sorry No pets, . Available immediately. Call Howie B (owner/agent). ASK ABOUT FREE RENT.