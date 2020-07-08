All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 1523 N Bond St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1523 N Bond St
Last updated September 8 2019 at 3:24 AM

1523 N Bond St

1523 North Bond Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1523 North Bond Street, Baltimore, MD 21213
Oliver

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/aad510a05f ---- *New Pics!* Beautiful & Fully Updated! *~MUST SEE in Person!~ *Amazing Affordable Pricepoint (Current Property Taxes Insanely Low)! This home is PERFECT for those who want to OWN but just need some TIME to get their credit in shape! You\'ll have 1.5 years to exercise your Option to buy this home while LIVING IN & renting TODAY as credit is being restored! - 4 Bedrooms (3 Upper 2nd Level, 1 Lower Level) - 2 Full Bathrooms (1 Upper Level, 1 Lower Level) - 1 Half Bathroom (Main Level! Super Convenient!) - Updated Kitchen with Granite Countertops, Breakfast Bar, Custom Tile Backsplash, Upgraded Fixtures, Stainless Steel Appliances including Gas stove, Built-in Microwave, Dishwasher and Side-By-Side Refrigerator w/Icemaker Water Dispenser. - Must See Fully Finished Basement for tons more space...possible additional bedroom with full bathroom. Family room and/or bonus recreation area. - Central HVAC and ceiling fans throughout. - Washer & Dryer Included & on Upper Level! - Back Deck & Fenced Patio - Super Convenient to Johns Hopkins University *Schedule a Showing TODAY! ** EASY Rent-To-Own ONLY *** (Option Fee down payment required but flexible) - NO Voucher Holder Inquiries Please - NO Straight Rent-Only Inquiries Please ? A typical Option Fee down payment is usually between 3.65% and 5.0% of the Option Price ($164,550.00). For this home that would be between $6,000.00 and $8,225.00. This can be flexible for strong applicants. *100% of your Option Fee down payment (OFDP) *goes towards the Option price of the home! *Schedule a Showing TODAY! **Please disregard any ad on Craig\'s List or any other site advertising this for less than what is posted here. Never wire funds overseas or to anyone for a property ***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1523 N Bond St have any available units?
1523 N Bond St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1523 N Bond St have?
Some of 1523 N Bond St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1523 N Bond St currently offering any rent specials?
1523 N Bond St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1523 N Bond St pet-friendly?
No, 1523 N Bond St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1523 N Bond St offer parking?
No, 1523 N Bond St does not offer parking.
Does 1523 N Bond St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1523 N Bond St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1523 N Bond St have a pool?
No, 1523 N Bond St does not have a pool.
Does 1523 N Bond St have accessible units?
No, 1523 N Bond St does not have accessible units.
Does 1523 N Bond St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1523 N Bond St has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mt Washington
5801 Western Run Dr
Baltimore, MD 21209
Wyman Towers
3100 Saint Paul St
Baltimore, MD 21218
611 Park Avenue
611 Park Ave
Baltimore, MD 21201
The Allston
3111 North Charles Street
Baltimore, MD 21218
Elkridge Estates
6025 Roland Ave
Baltimore, MD 21210
Metro Pointe
6609 Eberle Dr
Baltimore, MD 21215
The Cecil
1123 North Eutaw Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
Preston Street Lofts
4 E Preston St
Baltimore, MD 21202

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland