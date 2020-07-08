1523 N Bond St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/aad510a05f ---- *New Pics!* Beautiful & Fully Updated! *~MUST SEE in Person!~ *Amazing Affordable Pricepoint (Current Property Taxes Insanely Low)! This home is PERFECT for those who want to OWN but just need some TIME to get their credit in shape! You\'ll have 1.5 years to exercise your Option to buy this home while LIVING IN & renting TODAY as credit is being restored! - 4 Bedrooms (3 Upper 2nd Level, 1 Lower Level) - 2 Full Bathrooms (1 Upper Level, 1 Lower Level) - 1 Half Bathroom (Main Level! Super Convenient!) - Updated Kitchen with Granite Countertops, Breakfast Bar, Custom Tile Backsplash, Upgraded Fixtures, Stainless Steel Appliances including Gas stove, Built-in Microwave, Dishwasher and Side-By-Side Refrigerator w/Icemaker Water Dispenser. - Must See Fully Finished Basement for tons more space...possible additional bedroom with full bathroom. Family room and/or bonus recreation area. - Central HVAC and ceiling fans throughout. - Washer & Dryer Included & on Upper Level! - Back Deck & Fenced Patio - Super Convenient to Johns Hopkins University *Schedule a Showing TODAY! ** EASY Rent-To-Own ONLY *** (Option Fee down payment required but flexible) - NO Voucher Holder Inquiries Please - NO Straight Rent-Only Inquiries Please ? A typical Option Fee down payment is usually between 3.65% and 5.0% of the Option Price ($164,550.00). For this home that would be between $6,000.00 and $8,225.00. This can be flexible for strong applicants. *100% of your Option Fee down payment (OFDP) *goes towards the Option price of the home! *Schedule a Showing TODAY! **Please disregard any ad on Craig\'s List or any other site advertising this for less than what is posted here. Never wire funds overseas or to anyone for a property ***