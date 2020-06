Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities

4 bedroom, 1.5 bath house on E. Lanvale for $1,200 a month! - Check out this lively updated home with 3 bedroom and 1 bath. Hardwood floors throughout with plenty of space, large kitchen, unfinished basement & three nice size rooms. This home will not last long! Call for a showing today!



Tori (301)237-0399

Tenisha (443)540-1201

www.baltezhomes.com



(RLNE4948952)