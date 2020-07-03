All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:05 AM

1516 Sycamore Street

1516 Sycamore Street · No Longer Available
Location

1516 Sycamore Street, Baltimore, MD 21226
Curtis Bay

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
Spacious Home! Fenced in Yard! Partially Finished Basement With Washer & Dryer! Available Now! - ** 3 BD / 1 BTH
** Spacious rooms!
** Washer & Dryer!
** Beautiful Hardwood Floors Throughout!
** Close to Transportation & Shops!
** Available NOW!

1516 Sycamore Street
21226
$925.00

Proof of employment (2 copies of your most recent pay stubs) and a copy of your driver's license or photo ID are required to apply for any property. The non-refundable application fee is $40. If approved, applicant would be required to put down a non-refundable holding deposit equivalent to the first month's rent. This non-refundable holding deposit will become the applicant's first month's rent upon lease signing. The security deposit is the same amount as the monthly rent (example- $925.00 rent & $925.00 security deposit = $1,850.00 to move in)

Please call Tanisha for additional information @ 410-225-7330

(RLNE5685944)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1516 Sycamore Street have any available units?
1516 Sycamore Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 1516 Sycamore Street currently offering any rent specials?
1516 Sycamore Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1516 Sycamore Street pet-friendly?
No, 1516 Sycamore Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1516 Sycamore Street offer parking?
No, 1516 Sycamore Street does not offer parking.
Does 1516 Sycamore Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1516 Sycamore Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1516 Sycamore Street have a pool?
No, 1516 Sycamore Street does not have a pool.
Does 1516 Sycamore Street have accessible units?
No, 1516 Sycamore Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1516 Sycamore Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1516 Sycamore Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1516 Sycamore Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1516 Sycamore Street does not have units with air conditioning.

