Last updated May 12 2020 at 12:26 AM

1510 COVINGTON STREET

1510 Covington Street
Location

1510 Covington Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Riverside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
hot tub
THIS IS THE ONE YOU'VE BEEN WAITING FOR! Fed Hill living at its finest where classic Townhouse meets contemporary design. Perfect for families or roommates! Wake up to a beautiful harbor view from the top floor MBR & celebrate unforgettable summers on the rooftop deck. Sophisticated layout with 4 finished levels, completely renovated with high-end finishes, maple hardwood floors, stunning kitchen, 3 MBR's & 1 guest BR, 3.5 BA. One-car parking pad too! Sorry, No smoking permitted in the home. Pets on a case-by-case basis. WELCOME HOME!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1510 COVINGTON STREET have any available units?
1510 COVINGTON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1510 COVINGTON STREET have?
Some of 1510 COVINGTON STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1510 COVINGTON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1510 COVINGTON STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1510 COVINGTON STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 1510 COVINGTON STREET is pet friendly.
Does 1510 COVINGTON STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1510 COVINGTON STREET offers parking.
Does 1510 COVINGTON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1510 COVINGTON STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1510 COVINGTON STREET have a pool?
No, 1510 COVINGTON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1510 COVINGTON STREET have accessible units?
No, 1510 COVINGTON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1510 COVINGTON STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1510 COVINGTON STREET has units with dishwashers.

