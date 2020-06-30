1510 COVINGTON STREET

Amenities
THIS IS THE ONE YOU'VE BEEN WAITING FOR! Fed Hill living at its finest where classic Townhouse meets contemporary design. Perfect for families or roommates! Wake up to a beautiful harbor view from the top floor MBR & celebrate unforgettable summers on the rooftop deck. Sophisticated layout with 4 finished levels, completely renovated with high-end finishes, maple hardwood floors, stunning kitchen, 3 MBR's & 1 guest BR, 3.5 BA. One-car parking pad too! Sorry, No smoking permitted in the home. Pets on a case-by-case basis. WELCOME HOME!