Baltimore, MD
1507 Bank St
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

1507 Bank St

1507 Bank Street · No Longer Available
Location

1507 Bank Street, Baltimore, MD 21231
Fells Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
air conditioning
3 bedroom/1.5 bathroom townhouse - Gorgeous townhouse located in the historical area of Canton / Fells Point region.
1st Floor - EXPOSED BRICK on with light hardwood flooring throughout Living Room and Dining Room. This property has Central Heat and Window A/C. Washer and Dryer. Gas Appliances.
Kitchen to include Stainless Steel and Black Appliances (Refrigerator, Dishwasher and Stove) . Dark Wood Cabinets w/ granite counter-top and ceramic tile flooring.
Carpet throughout 2nd floor with washroom, 1 bedroom and bathroom. Bathroom has decorative ceramic flooring, oak style vanity and medicine cabinet.
3rd Floor- 2 bedrooms with carpet throughout and plenty and closet space. Great view of the city from the rear bedroom.
Property has a rear yard that is completely enclosed with locked, gated door for access from the front

View the walk-thru video now on You Tube by typing the address in the search bar

(RLNE5848932)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1507 Bank St have any available units?
1507 Bank St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1507 Bank St have?
Some of 1507 Bank St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1507 Bank St currently offering any rent specials?
1507 Bank St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1507 Bank St pet-friendly?
No, 1507 Bank St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1507 Bank St offer parking?
No, 1507 Bank St does not offer parking.
Does 1507 Bank St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1507 Bank St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1507 Bank St have a pool?
No, 1507 Bank St does not have a pool.
Does 1507 Bank St have accessible units?
No, 1507 Bank St does not have accessible units.
Does 1507 Bank St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1507 Bank St has units with dishwashers.
