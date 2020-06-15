1507 Bank St

Amenities

3 bedroom/1.5 bathroom townhouse - Gorgeous townhouse located in the historical area of Canton / Fells Point region.

1st Floor - EXPOSED BRICK on with light hardwood flooring throughout Living Room and Dining Room. This property has Central Heat and Window A/C. Washer and Dryer. Gas Appliances.

Kitchen to include Stainless Steel and Black Appliances (Refrigerator, Dishwasher and Stove) . Dark Wood Cabinets w/ granite counter-top and ceramic tile flooring.

Carpet throughout 2nd floor with washroom, 1 bedroom and bathroom. Bathroom has decorative ceramic flooring, oak style vanity and medicine cabinet.

3rd Floor- 2 bedrooms with carpet throughout and plenty and closet space. Great view of the city from the rear bedroom.

Property has a rear yard that is completely enclosed with locked, gated door for access from the front



