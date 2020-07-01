1502 Patapsco St

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Available 06/01/20 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Rowhouse June Move In - Property Id: 250992



Renovated 3 bedroom 2.5 bath, in the Heart of Federal Hill!



Steps from Cross Street and minutes from Riverside park! The perfect location to be close it all, but still far enough away to be secluded.



Take advantage of the open floor plan and an outdoor area that can park 3 small cars or 2 large cars or host great parties.



House includes the following features:



Open floor plan



Kitchen with white cabinets, stone countertop, backsplash, and stainless steel appliances!



Bathrooms updated with new vanities and brushed nickel faucets



New fixtures and hardware through out (brushed nickel)



Central air and heat (Wfi-enabled for easy management in/out of home)



Washer and dryer (in the basement)



Outdoor area for hosting parties or parking cars



Hardwood floors throughout



Extra storage throughout (unfinished basement full length of the home)



Come take a look and see everything the home has to offer! Click below for a video tour!



https://photos.app.goo.gl/KMfbCcQ1nFR92LS5A

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/250992

Property Id 250992



(RLNE5666565)