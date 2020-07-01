1502 Patapsco St

Amenities
Available 06/01/20 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Rowhouse June Move In - Property Id: 250992
Renovated 3 bedroom 2.5 bath, in the Heart of Federal Hill!
Steps from Cross Street and minutes from Riverside park! The perfect location to be close it all, but still far enough away to be secluded.
Take advantage of the open floor plan and an outdoor area that can park 3 small cars or 2 large cars or host great parties.
House includes the following features:
Open floor plan
Kitchen with white cabinets, stone countertop, backsplash, and stainless steel appliances!
Bathrooms updated with new vanities and brushed nickel faucets
New fixtures and hardware through out (brushed nickel)
Central air and heat (Wfi-enabled for easy management in/out of home)
Washer and dryer (in the basement)
Outdoor area for hosting parties or parking cars
Hardwood floors throughout
Extra storage throughout (unfinished basement full length of the home)
Come take a look and see everything the home has to offer! Click below for a video tour!
https://photos.app.goo.gl/KMfbCcQ1nFR92LS5A
