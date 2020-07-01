All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 1502 Patapsco St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1502 Patapsco St
Last updated April 22 2020 at 10:09 AM

1502 Patapsco St

1502 Patapsco Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
SBIC - West Federal Hill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1502 Patapsco Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
SBIC - West Federal Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Available 06/01/20 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Rowhouse June Move In - Property Id: 250992

Renovated 3 bedroom 2.5 bath, in the Heart of Federal Hill!

Steps from Cross Street and minutes from Riverside park! The perfect location to be close it all, but still far enough away to be secluded.

Take advantage of the open floor plan and an outdoor area that can park 3 small cars or 2 large cars or host great parties.

House includes the following features:

Open floor plan

Kitchen with white cabinets, stone countertop, backsplash, and stainless steel appliances!

Bathrooms updated with new vanities and brushed nickel faucets

New fixtures and hardware through out (brushed nickel)

Central air and heat (Wfi-enabled for easy management in/out of home)

Washer and dryer (in the basement)

Outdoor area for hosting parties or parking cars

Hardwood floors throughout

Extra storage throughout (unfinished basement full length of the home)

Come take a look and see everything the home has to offer! Click below for a video tour!

https://photos.app.goo.gl/KMfbCcQ1nFR92LS5A
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/250992
Property Id 250992

(RLNE5666565)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1502 Patapsco St have any available units?
1502 Patapsco St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1502 Patapsco St have?
Some of 1502 Patapsco St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1502 Patapsco St currently offering any rent specials?
1502 Patapsco St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1502 Patapsco St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1502 Patapsco St is pet friendly.
Does 1502 Patapsco St offer parking?
Yes, 1502 Patapsco St offers parking.
Does 1502 Patapsco St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1502 Patapsco St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1502 Patapsco St have a pool?
No, 1502 Patapsco St does not have a pool.
Does 1502 Patapsco St have accessible units?
No, 1502 Patapsco St does not have accessible units.
Does 1502 Patapsco St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1502 Patapsco St has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hanover Cross Street
101 W Cross St
Baltimore, MD 21230
Mannasota Manor
4408-1A Bowleys Ln
Baltimore, MD 21206
University Place
617 West Lexington Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
Carolina
108 West University Parkway
Baltimore, MD 21210
Luminary at One Light
100 East Redwood St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Barclay Square Apartments
2077 Woodbourne Ave
Baltimore, MD 21239
Roland Ridge
4412 Laplata Ave
Baltimore, MD 21211
2826 Windsor Ave
2826 Windsor Ave
Baltimore, MD 21216

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland