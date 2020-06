Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

REDUCED TO AN UNBELIEVABLE NEW PRICE! PRISTINE 2 bedroom + extra room (could be used as office or 3d bedroom) 1 bath home WITH PARKING PAD in the heart of FEDERAL HILL! Shows well, situated on a beautiful tree lined street. Home boasts newer carpet, newer paint and move in ready. CONVENIENT TO DOWNTOWN, RIVERSIDE PARK, INNER HARBOR, I-95 & MARC TRAINS. All appliances included. $50 application fee, each occupant. PETS CASE BY CASE, PET DEPOSIT to be determined.