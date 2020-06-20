All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated May 12 2020 at 4:14 AM

150 W BARRE STREET

150 West Barre Street · (866) 987-3937
Location

150 West Barre Street, Baltimore, MD 21201
Otterbein

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit R25 · Avail. now

$1,625

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 987 sqft

Amenities

parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
Location, location, location!!! Close to everything and anything downtown! This quaint 2 bedroom 2 bath ground level condo is walking distance to Camden Yards and the Harbor. A few blocks from dining, stores, and more or stay in and enjoy your evening cozying up by the fireplace. This is where you want to be and it includes parking!!! 2 private passes to the rear lot as well as the option for 2 passes out front from the city. Close to the dental school and plenty more! Call today before it's gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 150 W BARRE STREET have any available units?
150 W BARRE STREET has a unit available for $1,625 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 150 W BARRE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
150 W BARRE STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 150 W BARRE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 150 W BARRE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 150 W BARRE STREET offer parking?
Yes, 150 W BARRE STREET does offer parking.
Does 150 W BARRE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 150 W BARRE STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 150 W BARRE STREET have a pool?
No, 150 W BARRE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 150 W BARRE STREET have accessible units?
No, 150 W BARRE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 150 W BARRE STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 150 W BARRE STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 150 W BARRE STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 150 W BARRE STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
