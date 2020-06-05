All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 1459 WOODALL STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1459 WOODALL STREET
Last updated December 10 2019 at 12:17 AM

1459 WOODALL STREET

1459 Woodall Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Locust Point
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1459 Woodall Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Locust Point

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
OFFERING HALF OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT FOR A SIGNED LEASE BY NOV 10TH - flexible move-in date. Owners are under contract on home of choice. Incredible opportunity to rent this beautifully maintained Baltimore City rowhome! Featuring original refinished hardwood floors, large walk-in closet in the master bedroom, separate living/dining area, kitchen with breakfast bar, TONS of cabinet & counter space, stainless steel appliances, rear walkout leading to an incredible entertaining space! Enjoy your own private patio and backyard great for entertaining and your summer crab feasts!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1459 WOODALL STREET have any available units?
1459 WOODALL STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1459 WOODALL STREET have?
Some of 1459 WOODALL STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1459 WOODALL STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1459 WOODALL STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1459 WOODALL STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1459 WOODALL STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1459 WOODALL STREET offer parking?
No, 1459 WOODALL STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1459 WOODALL STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1459 WOODALL STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1459 WOODALL STREET have a pool?
No, 1459 WOODALL STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1459 WOODALL STREET have accessible units?
No, 1459 WOODALL STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1459 WOODALL STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1459 WOODALL STREET does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Liberty Harbor East
1301 Aliceanna St
Baltimore, MD 21231
Liberty Gardens
7005 Rudisill Ct
Baltimore, MD 21244
University Place
617 West Lexington Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
Chadford
909 W University Pkwy
Baltimore, MD 21211
O'Donnell Apartments
3233 O'donnell Street
Baltimore, MD 21224
The Falls at Roland Park Apartments
1190 W Northern Pkwy
Baltimore, MD 21210
Anthem House
900 E Fort Ave
Baltimore, MD 21230
Fallstaff Manor
3014-K Romaric Ct
Baltimore, MD 21209

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland