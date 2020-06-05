1459 WOODALL STREET

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities

OFFERING HALF OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT FOR A SIGNED LEASE BY NOV 10TH - flexible move-in date. Owners are under contract on home of choice. Incredible opportunity to rent this beautifully maintained Baltimore City rowhome! Featuring original refinished hardwood floors, large walk-in closet in the master bedroom, separate living/dining area, kitchen with breakfast bar, TONS of cabinet & counter space, stainless steel appliances, rear walkout leading to an incredible entertaining space! Enjoy your own private patio and backyard great for entertaining and your summer crab feasts!