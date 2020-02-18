1454 REYNOLDS STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Locust Point brick front home features 3 bedrooms and 3 full baths. Enjoy extra living space with a fully finished basement. Gourmet kitchen boasts upgraded cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops. Beautiful hardwood floors and crown molding are featured throughout the home. Natural sunlight gives the home a warm touch.This charming home is located on one of the best blocks in all of Baltimore! Close to all area attractions. The wide street provides plenty of parking for residents. Home is turn key-move right in! $40 application fee. No pets