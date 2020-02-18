All apartments in Baltimore
Location

1454 Reynolds Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Locust Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Locust Point brick front home features 3 bedrooms and 3 full baths. Enjoy extra living space with a fully finished basement. Gourmet kitchen boasts upgraded cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops. Beautiful hardwood floors and crown molding are featured throughout the home. Natural sunlight gives the home a warm touch.This charming home is located on one of the best blocks in all of Baltimore! Close to all area attractions. The wide street provides plenty of parking for residents. Home is turn key-move right in! $40 application fee. No pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1454 REYNOLDS STREET have any available units?
1454 REYNOLDS STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1454 REYNOLDS STREET have?
Some of 1454 REYNOLDS STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1454 REYNOLDS STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1454 REYNOLDS STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1454 REYNOLDS STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1454 REYNOLDS STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1454 REYNOLDS STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1454 REYNOLDS STREET offers parking.
Does 1454 REYNOLDS STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1454 REYNOLDS STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1454 REYNOLDS STREET have a pool?
No, 1454 REYNOLDS STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1454 REYNOLDS STREET have accessible units?
No, 1454 REYNOLDS STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1454 REYNOLDS STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1454 REYNOLDS STREET has units with dishwashers.
