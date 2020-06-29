All apartments in Baltimore
145 Collins Ave

145 Collins Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

145 Collins Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21229
Irvington

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Large 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhome in Irvington

Property Highlights
-Hardwood Flooring Throughout
-1/2 Bath on Main Level
-Large Eat in Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances
-Recess Lighting Throughout
-Floor to Ceiling Windows in Bedroom
-MBR with Ensuite
-Washer & Dryer in Home
-Large Rooms
-Close to UMBC

(RLNE5464253)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 145 Collins Ave have any available units?
145 Collins Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 145 Collins Ave have?
Some of 145 Collins Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 145 Collins Ave currently offering any rent specials?
145 Collins Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 145 Collins Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 145 Collins Ave is pet friendly.
Does 145 Collins Ave offer parking?
No, 145 Collins Ave does not offer parking.
Does 145 Collins Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 145 Collins Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 145 Collins Ave have a pool?
No, 145 Collins Ave does not have a pool.
Does 145 Collins Ave have accessible units?
No, 145 Collins Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 145 Collins Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 145 Collins Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
