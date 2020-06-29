145 Collins Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Large 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhome in Irvington



Property Highlights

-Hardwood Flooring Throughout

-1/2 Bath on Main Level

-Large Eat in Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances

-Recess Lighting Throughout

-Floor to Ceiling Windows in Bedroom

-MBR with Ensuite

-Washer & Dryer in Home

-Large Rooms

-Close to UMBC



(RLNE5464253)