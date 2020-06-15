1447 Boyle St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors parking recently renovated

Updated 2 Bedroom Townhome in Federal Hill - Update 2 bedroom townhome in Federal Hill boasts hardwood floors throughout the main level with exposed brick walls in the open living/room dining room combo. The fully-equipped updated kitchen provides tons of cabinet space and leads to a convenient rear parking pad. Additional features include a jetted tub, washer/dryer and a rooftop deck that's perfect for entertaining and watching the fireworks! Located just off Key Hwy and near the Southside Marketplace and Baltimore Museum of Industry.



Sorry, no pets.



Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: minimum income 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Zev at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.742.4655 or email zsklar@baymgmtgroup.com



Baltimore Property Management Company ~ http://baymgmtgroup.com/



(RLNE3429514)