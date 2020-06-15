All apartments in Baltimore
1447 Boyle St
Last updated March 22 2019 at 9:43 AM

1447 Boyle St

1447 Boyle Street · No Longer Available
Location

1447 Boyle Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Riverside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Updated 2 Bedroom Townhome in Federal Hill - Update 2 bedroom townhome in Federal Hill boasts hardwood floors throughout the main level with exposed brick walls in the open living/room dining room combo. The fully-equipped updated kitchen provides tons of cabinet space and leads to a convenient rear parking pad. Additional features include a jetted tub, washer/dryer and a rooftop deck that's perfect for entertaining and watching the fireworks! Located just off Key Hwy and near the Southside Marketplace and Baltimore Museum of Industry.

Sorry, no pets.

Proof of renters insurance required.
Application Qualifications: minimum income 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Zev at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.742.4655 or email zsklar@baymgmtgroup.com

Baltimore Property Management Company ~ http://baymgmtgroup.com/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3429514)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

