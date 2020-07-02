All apartments in Baltimore
1443 HENRY STREET
1443 HENRY STREET

1443 Henry Street · No Longer Available
Location

1443 Henry Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Riverside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
Spacious home off street parking pad. Living room features hardwood flrs & high ceilings leads to a separate dining space + coat closet. The sunny kitchen has mosaic back splash, double sinks, wood cabinetry, stainless steel appliances & gas cooking. Step outside onto the rear east facing deck, just steps to the large private PARKING PAD. Central location! Just a block to Riverside Park (4 historic parks within 1.5 miles), & close by coffee shops, pubs, grocery stores, gyms & more. Bus service, Inner Harbor/Downtown, University of Maryland Medical Campus, Mercy and Harbor Hospitals + Under Armour Headquarters, all located within 2 miles of this home. A finished basement, equipped with a full bathroom is perfect for guest space/office/ den. The upper level includes a bedroom, a central dressing room/reading nook/closets, plus large bathroom with double vanities . Convenient bedroom level washer/dryer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1443 HENRY STREET have any available units?
1443 HENRY STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1443 HENRY STREET have?
Some of 1443 HENRY STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1443 HENRY STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1443 HENRY STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1443 HENRY STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1443 HENRY STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1443 HENRY STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1443 HENRY STREET offers parking.
Does 1443 HENRY STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1443 HENRY STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1443 HENRY STREET have a pool?
No, 1443 HENRY STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1443 HENRY STREET have accessible units?
No, 1443 HENRY STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1443 HENRY STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1443 HENRY STREET has units with dishwashers.

