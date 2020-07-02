1443 HENRY STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar parking

Spacious home off street parking pad. Living room features hardwood flrs & high ceilings leads to a separate dining space + coat closet. The sunny kitchen has mosaic back splash, double sinks, wood cabinetry, stainless steel appliances & gas cooking. Step outside onto the rear east facing deck, just steps to the large private PARKING PAD. Central location! Just a block to Riverside Park (4 historic parks within 1.5 miles), & close by coffee shops, pubs, grocery stores, gyms & more. Bus service, Inner Harbor/Downtown, University of Maryland Medical Campus, Mercy and Harbor Hospitals + Under Armour Headquarters, all located within 2 miles of this home. A finished basement, equipped with a full bathroom is perfect for guest space/office/ den. The upper level includes a bedroom, a central dressing room/reading nook/closets, plus large bathroom with double vanities . Convenient bedroom level washer/dryer.