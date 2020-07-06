1436 STEUART STREET

Amenities

Light-filled, garage townhome in McHenry Point! This 20 foot wide home's main living level offers an open floor plan with a large dining and living room featuring hardwood floors and custom moldings. The gourmet kitchen is appointed with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Adjacent to the kitchen is a bonus room that offers additional table space or a casual living space. Upstairs you will find the bedroom level, which includes the master suite, two guest bedrooms, and a guest bathroom. The master suite offers a large bedroom that can accommodate a king size bed, a walk-in closet, and a private bathroom. Up top you will discover a wet bar with fridge in the penthouse that leads out to a massive roof top deck. The entry level of the home includes an office/guest bedroom, half bath, laundry & 2 car garage. Contact the listing agent for a link to the 3D tour https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=QQ9rvW1sEH7&brand=0 Available May 15th. Pets allowed on a case by case basis.