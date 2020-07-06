All apartments in Baltimore
1436 STEUART STREET

1436 Steuart Street · No Longer Available
Location

1436 Steuart Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Locust Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Light-filled, garage townhome in McHenry Point! This 20 foot wide home's main living level offers an open floor plan with a large dining and living room featuring hardwood floors and custom moldings. The gourmet kitchen is appointed with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Adjacent to the kitchen is a bonus room that offers additional table space or a casual living space. Upstairs you will find the bedroom level, which includes the master suite, two guest bedrooms, and a guest bathroom. The master suite offers a large bedroom that can accommodate a king size bed, a walk-in closet, and a private bathroom. Up top you will discover a wet bar with fridge in the penthouse that leads out to a massive roof top deck. The entry level of the home includes an office/guest bedroom, half bath, laundry & 2 car garage. Contact the listing agent for a link to the 3D tour https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=QQ9rvW1sEH7&brand=0 Available May 15th. Pets allowed on a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1436 STEUART STREET have any available units?
1436 STEUART STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1436 STEUART STREET have?
Some of 1436 STEUART STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1436 STEUART STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1436 STEUART STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1436 STEUART STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 1436 STEUART STREET is pet friendly.
Does 1436 STEUART STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1436 STEUART STREET offers parking.
Does 1436 STEUART STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1436 STEUART STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1436 STEUART STREET have a pool?
No, 1436 STEUART STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1436 STEUART STREET have accessible units?
No, 1436 STEUART STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1436 STEUART STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1436 STEUART STREET has units with dishwashers.

