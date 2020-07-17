All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1434 Presstman Street

1434 Presstman Street · (855) 464-8500
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1434 Presstman Street, Baltimore, MD 21217
Sandtown-Winchester

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1434 Presstman Street · Avail. now

$1,247

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
3 Large Bedrooms for rent in Sandston-Winchester (Baltimore)! - What a beauty! 3 Story, Recently Updated Townhome Located in the Sandtown-Winchester Area. The Sun Filled Living Room Welcomes You with Gleaming Hardwood Floors. Continue to the Inviting Kitchen with Fantastic Cabinets and Ample Room For your Dining Table. Make Your Way Upstairs to Find a Bright and Airy Master Bedroom and 2 Additional Large Bedrooms. Perfect for all of Your Needs! The Full Bath on the Upper Level Features Newer Flooring, Newer Vanity w Tub/Shower. Unfinished Basement and Private Yard completes this Private Oasis.

With the Subway Less Than A Mile from Upton and Penn North Subway Station, you're minutes from the Baltimore Inner Harbor. This home won't last!

Walk Score 84

Cats & Small dogs considered
Section 8 Accepted

This home will not last long! Call for your application TODAY! 855-464-8500

**All Properties Are Rented As-Is

Selling or Renting your home with OnPoint Property Tech, EXCLUSIVE, UNMATCHED, 277 Point, Compound & Hybrid, Marketing Systems is the answer.

"We get results in "this market!"

(RLNE5880991)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1434 Presstman Street have any available units?
1434 Presstman Street has a unit available for $1,247 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 1434 Presstman Street currently offering any rent specials?
1434 Presstman Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1434 Presstman Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1434 Presstman Street is pet friendly.
Does 1434 Presstman Street offer parking?
No, 1434 Presstman Street does not offer parking.
Does 1434 Presstman Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1434 Presstman Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1434 Presstman Street have a pool?
No, 1434 Presstman Street does not have a pool.
Does 1434 Presstman Street have accessible units?
No, 1434 Presstman Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1434 Presstman Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1434 Presstman Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1434 Presstman Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1434 Presstman Street does not have units with air conditioning.
