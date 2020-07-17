1434 Presstman Street

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

3 Large Bedrooms for rent in Sandston-Winchester (Baltimore)! - What a beauty! 3 Story, Recently Updated Townhome Located in the Sandtown-Winchester Area. The Sun Filled Living Room Welcomes You with Gleaming Hardwood Floors. Continue to the Inviting Kitchen with Fantastic Cabinets and Ample Room For your Dining Table. Make Your Way Upstairs to Find a Bright and Airy Master Bedroom and 2 Additional Large Bedrooms. Perfect for all of Your Needs! The Full Bath on the Upper Level Features Newer Flooring, Newer Vanity w Tub/Shower. Unfinished Basement and Private Yard completes this Private Oasis.



With the Subway Less Than A Mile from Upton and Penn North Subway Station, you're minutes from the Baltimore Inner Harbor. This home won't last!



Walk Score 84



Cats & Small dogs considered

Section 8 Accepted



This home will not last long! Call for your application TODAY! 855-464-8500



**All Properties Are Rented As-Is



