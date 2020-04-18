All apartments in Baltimore
Baltimore, MD
143 N POTOMAC STREET
Last updated October 29 2019 at 3:15 AM

143 N POTOMAC STREET

143 North Potomac Street · No Longer Available
Location

143 North Potomac Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Patterson Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
media room
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
Charming 2 bedroom 2 bathroom property in the Patterson Park Neighborhood, is ready for immediate move in. Updated with hardwood floors and a fantastic kitchen, the open concept main living level includes hardwood floors and exposed brick walls. Upstairs the master bedroom has an en-suite bathroom, while the other full bathroom is easily accessible from the hallway. The finished basement is a perfect flex space for a theater, play room, etc. Washer and dryer in unit. Minimum requirements: 650+ credit, $54k+ household income. Application fee is $35 per adult. Pets okay with additional deposit. Move in fee is $50.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 143 N POTOMAC STREET have any available units?
143 N POTOMAC STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 143 N POTOMAC STREET have?
Some of 143 N POTOMAC STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 143 N POTOMAC STREET currently offering any rent specials?
143 N POTOMAC STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 143 N POTOMAC STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 143 N POTOMAC STREET is pet friendly.
Does 143 N POTOMAC STREET offer parking?
No, 143 N POTOMAC STREET does not offer parking.
Does 143 N POTOMAC STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 143 N POTOMAC STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 143 N POTOMAC STREET have a pool?
No, 143 N POTOMAC STREET does not have a pool.
Does 143 N POTOMAC STREET have accessible units?
No, 143 N POTOMAC STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 143 N POTOMAC STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 143 N POTOMAC STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
