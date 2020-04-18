143 N POTOMAC STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated media room

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed media room pet friendly

Charming 2 bedroom 2 bathroom property in the Patterson Park Neighborhood, is ready for immediate move in. Updated with hardwood floors and a fantastic kitchen, the open concept main living level includes hardwood floors and exposed brick walls. Upstairs the master bedroom has an en-suite bathroom, while the other full bathroom is easily accessible from the hallway. The finished basement is a perfect flex space for a theater, play room, etc. Washer and dryer in unit. Minimum requirements: 650+ credit, $54k+ household income. Application fee is $35 per adult. Pets okay with additional deposit. Move in fee is $50.