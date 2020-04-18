143 N POTOMAC STREET

Amenities
Charming 2 bedroom 2 bathroom property in the Patterson Park Neighborhood, is ready for immediate move in. Updated with hardwood floors and a fantastic kitchen, the open concept main living level includes hardwood floors and exposed brick walls. Upstairs the master bedroom has an en-suite bathroom, while the other full bathroom is easily accessible from the hallway. The finished basement is a perfect flex space for a theater, play room, etc. Washer and dryer in unit. Minimum requirements: 650+ credit, $54k+ household income. Application fee is $35 per adult. Pets okay with additional deposit. Move in fee is $50.