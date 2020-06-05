All apartments in Baltimore
1424 W PRATT STREET

1424 West Pratt Street · No Longer Available
Location

1424 West Pratt Street, Baltimore, MD 21223
Pratt Monroe

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
bbq/grill
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
2nd Floor Apartment in Huge, EOG Rowhome. 3 large bedrooms. 2 Full ceramic tile bathrooms, Gleaming hardwood bamboo flooring throughout home. 3rd floor Master Suite features large bedroom with plenty of closet space, ceramic tile bathroom with his and her vanity sinks, laundry room with Stackable Washer & Dryer and rear door to Large, Rooftop Deck with Downtown views. Perfect for grilling and entertaining. Located just minutes from downtown. Close to transportation, shopping and dining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1424 W PRATT STREET have any available units?
1424 W PRATT STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1424 W PRATT STREET have?
Some of 1424 W PRATT STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1424 W PRATT STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1424 W PRATT STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1424 W PRATT STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1424 W PRATT STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1424 W PRATT STREET offer parking?
No, 1424 W PRATT STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1424 W PRATT STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1424 W PRATT STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1424 W PRATT STREET have a pool?
No, 1424 W PRATT STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1424 W PRATT STREET have accessible units?
No, 1424 W PRATT STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1424 W PRATT STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1424 W PRATT STREET does not have units with dishwashers.

