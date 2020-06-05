1424 W PRATT STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry bbq/grill

2nd Floor Apartment in Huge, EOG Rowhome. 3 large bedrooms. 2 Full ceramic tile bathrooms, Gleaming hardwood bamboo flooring throughout home. 3rd floor Master Suite features large bedroom with plenty of closet space, ceramic tile bathroom with his and her vanity sinks, laundry room with Stackable Washer & Dryer and rear door to Large, Rooftop Deck with Downtown views. Perfect for grilling and entertaining. Located just minutes from downtown. Close to transportation, shopping and dining.