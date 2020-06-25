All apartments in Baltimore
1407 WEBSTER STREET
1407 WEBSTER STREET

1407 Webster Street · No Longer Available
Location

1407 Webster Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Riverside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
3 bedroom 2 bathroom row home located between Federal Hill and Locust Point. This property offers amazing views of downtown Inner Harbor! Some great features that are offered in the property are original hard wood flooring on main level and carpet in the bedrooms, large open kitchen with stainless steal appliances, fully finished basement with laundry room, and also a back desk in addition to the roof top deck. The home also has central A/C and gas heat. Pets are allowed and the property is move in ready!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

