1407 WEBSTER STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

3 bedroom 2 bathroom row home located between Federal Hill and Locust Point. This property offers amazing views of downtown Inner Harbor! Some great features that are offered in the property are original hard wood flooring on main level and carpet in the bedrooms, large open kitchen with stainless steal appliances, fully finished basement with laundry room, and also a back desk in addition to the roof top deck. The home also has central A/C and gas heat. Pets are allowed and the property is move in ready!