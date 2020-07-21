1400 ELMTREE STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking

WE HAVE ACCEPTED AN APPLICATION WHO IS SIGNING THE LEASE MARCH 1ST AND MOVING IN. BUT IF YOU HAVE PITBULLS OR OTHER BIG DOGS IN NEED OF HOUSING CHECK OUT PITBULLFRIENDLYHOUSING.COM FOR MORE PROPERTIES.Water included in rent price. This 2 floor unit is located in the upstairs (2nd & 3rd floor) of this large detached property on a big lot. Gorgeous 180 degrees water views past the key bridge to downtown from the balcony located off the family room. Two story unit with a loft or 3rd bedroom upstairs, central air, washer and dryer in the unit, with a wood burning fire place is the large family room with vaulted ceilings, slider door and skylight and balcony. Only 1 bathroom but the shower/tub and toilet are separated by a separate door so it is similar to a 2 bathroom since 2 people can be in at once with a wall between. The unit is around 1500 sq feet with extra storage in small attic. Large/shed may be negotiated if needed. HUGE bedrooms with the master a walk in closet. Off street parking if you choose on the grass driveway. Security deposit depends on tenants credit/rent history, etc. 1-2 months. Pets accepted, but may not be accepted if not microchipped, fixed, up to date on rabies shots (or tenant may need to do before lease signing) No breed restrictions!!! Landlord will accept section 8 but has not been approved until an interested tenant applies to see if they can pay market rent. Located on a quiet street next to Baybrook Park and Baltimore's hidden gem Filbert Street Garden (google maps the garden - great place for kids). 2 minutes from 895 and within 5-10 minutes of downtown and all major highways.