Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities

Discounted to $1,980 for the first 2 months, then rent reverts back to $2,100 thereafter. Beautiful historic home in Federal Hill with solid hardwood floors, exposed brick walls and updated bathrooms. Rare 4 bedroom, exceptionally cheap for the area. Owners just looking for quality tenant. FRONT DOOR AND ENTRYWAY ARE BEING REPLACE. Will be finalized prior to tenant moving in, however, the door was a custom order and is taking a while. Don't let it deter your clients!