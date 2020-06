Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Welcome to this lovely rowhome that is just steps from Patterson Park. The gleaming hardwood floors are an inviting entrance into the home and the open floorplan is just begging for a dinner party! The kitchen is updated with granite counters and stainless steel appliances and the kitchen has a deck right off the back. The bedrooms are both spacious and the bathroom has a jetted tub to relax in after a day at the office! There is a 2nd deck off of one of the bedrooms so you can enjoy the Baltimore skyline. The basement is fully finished with a half bath which makes it a perfect office/playroom/man-cave.