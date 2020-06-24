All apartments in Baltimore
1340 W 37th

1340 West 37th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1340 West 37th Street, Baltimore, MD 21211
Hampden

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1340 W 37th Available 04/15/20 1340 W. 37th St. - Lovely 2 bed, 2 bath Townhouse in Hampden - Lovely 2 bed, 2 bath Townhouse in the Heart of Hampden. Large living room with laminate floors and great light. Eat-in kitchen with appliances including: gas stove, dishwasher and refrigerator. Upper lever has 2 bedrooms and full bath. Basement is finished and could be used as 3rd bedroom with full bathroom. Storage area with washer/dryer. Available Mid-April $1475.00 + Utilities.

(RLNE3482731)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1340 W 37th have any available units?
1340 W 37th doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1340 W 37th have?
Some of 1340 W 37th's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1340 W 37th currently offering any rent specials?
1340 W 37th is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1340 W 37th pet-friendly?
Yes, 1340 W 37th is pet friendly.
Does 1340 W 37th offer parking?
No, 1340 W 37th does not offer parking.
Does 1340 W 37th have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1340 W 37th offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1340 W 37th have a pool?
No, 1340 W 37th does not have a pool.
Does 1340 W 37th have accessible units?
No, 1340 W 37th does not have accessible units.
Does 1340 W 37th have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1340 W 37th has units with dishwashers.
