134 OLDHAM STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome to Oldham Crossing! Come see this previous Ryan Homes Model built in 2017 with all the upgrades expected with a Model Home. Upgraded Landscaping, onsite parking and a oversized one car garage with extra room for storage. Come thru the front door and see a nice sitting area perfect of an office or entertaining with half bath. Go upstairs with open floor concept with large high end kitchen finishes dining area and door leading to cozy porch to enjoy the neighborhood. Walk left from the stairs to nicely decorated large living area with reading nook on the other end. Large flat screen TV for entertainment with large cozy couch. Go upstairs to find hallway bath with linen closet right next to the washer/dryer closet. Nice sized guest bedroom with closet space. On the other end is large master bedroom with ensuite and two closets. This home has easy access to Bayview Hospital, Canton and all the new developments coming near by. Need to get to work, no problem Oldham Crossing is also easily accessible to 895, 95 and route 40!