All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 134 OLDHAM STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
134 OLDHAM STREET
Last updated February 15 2020 at 8:20 AM

134 OLDHAM STREET

134 S Oldham St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

134 S Oldham St, Baltimore, MD 21224
Fifteenth Street

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome to Oldham Crossing! Come see this previous Ryan Homes Model built in 2017 with all the upgrades expected with a Model Home. Upgraded Landscaping, onsite parking and a oversized one car garage with extra room for storage. Come thru the front door and see a nice sitting area perfect of an office or entertaining with half bath. Go upstairs with open floor concept with large high end kitchen finishes dining area and door leading to cozy porch to enjoy the neighborhood. Walk left from the stairs to nicely decorated large living area with reading nook on the other end. Large flat screen TV for entertainment with large cozy couch. Go upstairs to find hallway bath with linen closet right next to the washer/dryer closet. Nice sized guest bedroom with closet space. On the other end is large master bedroom with ensuite and two closets. This home has easy access to Bayview Hospital, Canton and all the new developments coming near by. Need to get to work, no problem Oldham Crossing is also easily accessible to 895, 95 and route 40!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 134 OLDHAM STREET have any available units?
134 OLDHAM STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 134 OLDHAM STREET have?
Some of 134 OLDHAM STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 134 OLDHAM STREET currently offering any rent specials?
134 OLDHAM STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 134 OLDHAM STREET pet-friendly?
No, 134 OLDHAM STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 134 OLDHAM STREET offer parking?
Yes, 134 OLDHAM STREET offers parking.
Does 134 OLDHAM STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 134 OLDHAM STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 134 OLDHAM STREET have a pool?
No, 134 OLDHAM STREET does not have a pool.
Does 134 OLDHAM STREET have accessible units?
No, 134 OLDHAM STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 134 OLDHAM STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 134 OLDHAM STREET does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mt Washington
5801 Western Run Dr
Baltimore, MD 21209
University Place
617 West Lexington Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
Foxridge Townhomes
1114 Tace Drive
Baltimore, MD 21221
2 East Wells
2 E Wells St
Baltimore, MD 21230
The Morison
18 West Madison Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
O'Donnell Apartments
3233 O'donnell Street
Baltimore, MD 21224
1111 Light Street
1111 Light Street
Baltimore, MD 21230
The Mount Royal
103 E Mt Royal Ave
Baltimore, MD 21202

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland