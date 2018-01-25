All apartments in Baltimore
1331 W 41ST STREET
1331 W 41ST STREET

1331 West 41st Street · No Longer Available
Location

1331 West 41st Street, Baltimore, MD 21211
Hampden

NICE 3 BEDROOM APARTMENT END UNIT AT A LOW PRICE. THIS IS A FIRST FLOOR UNIT. NICE LOCATION, 15 MINUTES WALKING TO JOHN HOPKINS MAIN CAMPUS. CAMPUS BUS IS ALSO CLOSE BY. NO SMOKING. NO PETS.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Does 1331 W 41ST STREET have any available units?
1331 W 41ST STREET doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 1331 W 41ST STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1331 W 41ST STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1331 W 41ST STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1331 W 41ST STREET is not pet friendly.
Does 1331 W 41ST STREET offer parking?
No, 1331 W 41ST STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1331 W 41ST STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1331 W 41ST STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1331 W 41ST STREET have a pool?
No, 1331 W 41ST STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1331 W 41ST STREET have accessible units?
No, 1331 W 41ST STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1331 W 41ST STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1331 W 41ST STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1331 W 41ST STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 1331 W 41ST STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
