Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 1331 W 41ST STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1331 W 41ST STREET
Last updated April 12 2019 at 9:33 AM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1331 W 41ST STREET
1331 West 41st Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Hampden
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
1331 West 41st Street, Baltimore, MD 21211
Hampden
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
NICE 3 BEDROOM APARTMENT END UNIT AT A LOW PRICE. THIS IS A FIRST FLOOR UNIT. NICE LOCATION, 15 MINUTES WALKING TO JOHN HOPKINS MAIN CAMPUS. CAMPUS BUS IS ALSO CLOSE BY. NO SMOKING. NO PETS.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1331 W 41ST STREET have any available units?
1331 W 41ST STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 1331 W 41ST STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1331 W 41ST STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1331 W 41ST STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1331 W 41ST STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 1331 W 41ST STREET offer parking?
No, 1331 W 41ST STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1331 W 41ST STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1331 W 41ST STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1331 W 41ST STREET have a pool?
No, 1331 W 41ST STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1331 W 41ST STREET have accessible units?
No, 1331 W 41ST STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1331 W 41ST STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1331 W 41ST STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1331 W 41ST STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 1331 W 41ST STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
824 N Calvert
824 N Calvert St
Baltimore, MD 21202
The Greens at Forest Park
4515 Fairview Ave Suite D
Baltimore, MD 21216
Azure Oxford Square
7010 Southmoor St
Baltimore, MD 21076
Wildwood Gardens
1323 N Woodington Rd
Baltimore, MD 21229
University West
106 W University Pkwy
Baltimore, MD 21210
The Falls at Roland Park Apartments
1190 W Northern Pkwy
Baltimore, MD 21210
Metro Pointe
6609 Eberle Dr
Baltimore, MD 21215
Union Wharf Apartments
915 S Wolfe St
Baltimore, MD 21231
Similar Pages
Baltimore 1 Bedrooms
Baltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with Parking
Baltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Towson, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Baltimore
Frankford
Harford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells Point
Glen
Charles Village
Cheswolde
Mid Town Belvedere
Apartments Near Colleges
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Johns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland