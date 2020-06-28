All apartments in Baltimore
1323 COVINGTON STREET
1323 COVINGTON STREET

1323 Covington Street · No Longer Available
Location

1323 Covington Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Riverside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
For Rent or Sale! Can be used as a 3 or 4 bedroom, 3.5 baths & 5 level elevator! Experience Luxury Living w/ 4 levels of living space & 4 car parking! This Absolutely immaculate home is located in the heart of Federal Hill. Enjoy beautiful city & water views from multiple decks including a large rooftop deck perfect for entertaining! State of the Art whole house "Control4" automation system - AV/Security System with Exterior Cameras (all accessed with phone app). Features include entry level office, wood floors, crown molding, windows flooding home w/ natural light, upper level rec room w/ wet bar & elevator w/ exits on each level. Gourmet kitchen w/ large island, granite, SS Appliances & table space. Master suite w/ walk in closet & recently installed state of art bidet/toilet in master along upgrading lighting/fan. New carpet throughout in 2016. 2 new exterior deck doors. New Paint last fall, New HVAC. Over $100K+ put into this amazing home over the last 2+ years. Don't miss out!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1323 COVINGTON STREET have any available units?
1323 COVINGTON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1323 COVINGTON STREET have?
Some of 1323 COVINGTON STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1323 COVINGTON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1323 COVINGTON STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1323 COVINGTON STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1323 COVINGTON STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1323 COVINGTON STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1323 COVINGTON STREET offers parking.
Does 1323 COVINGTON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1323 COVINGTON STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1323 COVINGTON STREET have a pool?
No, 1323 COVINGTON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1323 COVINGTON STREET have accessible units?
No, 1323 COVINGTON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1323 COVINGTON STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1323 COVINGTON STREET has units with dishwashers.
