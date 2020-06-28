1323 COVINGTON STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities elevator parking

For Rent or Sale! Can be used as a 3 or 4 bedroom, 3.5 baths & 5 level elevator! Experience Luxury Living w/ 4 levels of living space & 4 car parking! This Absolutely immaculate home is located in the heart of Federal Hill. Enjoy beautiful city & water views from multiple decks including a large rooftop deck perfect for entertaining! State of the Art whole house "Control4" automation system - AV/Security System with Exterior Cameras (all accessed with phone app). Features include entry level office, wood floors, crown molding, windows flooding home w/ natural light, upper level rec room w/ wet bar & elevator w/ exits on each level. Gourmet kitchen w/ large island, granite, SS Appliances & table space. Master suite w/ walk in closet & recently installed state of art bidet/toilet in master along upgrading lighting/fan. New carpet throughout in 2016. 2 new exterior deck doors. New Paint last fall, New HVAC. Over $100K+ put into this amazing home over the last 2+ years. Don't miss out!