1320 Webster St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance stainless steel

Charming 2 Bedroom/2 Bath Townhome - Historic Riverside/Federal Hill! - Charming 2 bedroom townhome just off Key Highway in historic Riverside/Federal Hill! Comfortable interior boasts exposed brick details, hardwood flooring, and large windows allowing for tons of natural light. Fully equipped eat-in kitchen offers stainless steel appliances leading to a private rear patio perfect for entertaining! Spacious upper level includes 2 light-filled bedrooms and 2 full baths with custom tile and modern fixtures. Partially finished basement has both added living/storage space and a convenient full-size washer/dryer for added efficiency!



10 minute walk to Federal Hill Park

Easy access to I-95, Key Hwy, and I-395

Short walk from Merritt Athletic Club, local restaurants, and Riverside Park

10 Minutes to Downtown/Inner Harbor



Dogs welcome with additional deposit! Sorry, no cats.

Proof of renters insurance required.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Zev at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.742.4655 or email zsklar@baymgmtgroup.com



Bay Property Management Group in Baltimore ~ www.baymgmtgroup.com



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5700157)