Last updated April 14 2020

1320 Webster St

1320 Webster Street
Location

1320 Webster Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Riverside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Charming 2 Bedroom/2 Bath Townhome - Historic Riverside/Federal Hill! - Charming 2 bedroom townhome just off Key Highway in historic Riverside/Federal Hill! Comfortable interior boasts exposed brick details, hardwood flooring, and large windows allowing for tons of natural light. Fully equipped eat-in kitchen offers stainless steel appliances leading to a private rear patio perfect for entertaining! Spacious upper level includes 2 light-filled bedrooms and 2 full baths with custom tile and modern fixtures. Partially finished basement has both added living/storage space and a convenient full-size washer/dryer for added efficiency!

10 minute walk to Federal Hill Park
Easy access to I-95, Key Hwy, and I-395
Short walk from Merritt Athletic Club, local restaurants, and Riverside Park
10 Minutes to Downtown/Inner Harbor

Dogs welcome with additional deposit! Sorry, no cats.
Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Zev at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.742.4655 or email zsklar@baymgmtgroup.com

Bay Property Management Group in Baltimore ~ www.baymgmtgroup.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5700157)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1320 Webster St have any available units?
1320 Webster St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1320 Webster St have?
Some of 1320 Webster St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1320 Webster St currently offering any rent specials?
1320 Webster St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1320 Webster St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1320 Webster St is pet friendly.
Does 1320 Webster St offer parking?
No, 1320 Webster St does not offer parking.
Does 1320 Webster St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1320 Webster St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1320 Webster St have a pool?
No, 1320 Webster St does not have a pool.
Does 1320 Webster St have accessible units?
No, 1320 Webster St does not have accessible units.
Does 1320 Webster St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1320 Webster St does not have units with dishwashers.

