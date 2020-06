Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher bbq/grill microwave refrigerator

Welcome to 1315 Webster St! The first level includes a large living room, dining room, half bath and a large well laid out kitchen. The second floor includes two large bedrooms, a den space and a centrally located bathroom. The basement includes laundry and ample storage. Back deck for BBQs off the 1st floor. Located close to all downtown attractions, bus routes, restaurants and stadiums.