1314 GLYNDON AVENUE

Brand new, Stunning renovation with meticulous attention to detail located only 1/2 block from Carroll Park! 2 Beds and 2 Baths with all new plumbing, electric, windows, doors, roof, appliances, systems and more. Open floor plan conjoins spacious living room, dining space and gorgeous chefs kitchen with Quartz counters, Stainless appliances, built in wine rack and pantry space. The rear yards has a new privacy fence making indoor outdoor entertaining a breeze. Enjoy the spacious Master Bedroom with luxurious En Suite bath and Large 2nd bedroom with equally sophisticated hall bath. Dual skylights flood the 2nd floor with natural light, adding charm and showcasing the distressed brick accent walls that were brought back to life throughout the house. This house has it all! Conveniently located close to University of Maryland, Downtown Baltimore, Sports Stadiums, and beautiful Carroll Park with playgrounds, sports fields and walking paths. Relish in all that city living has to offer!