Baltimore, MD
1314 GLYNDON AVENUE
Last updated April 30 2020 at 12:58 AM

1314 GLYNDON AVENUE

1314 Glyndon Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1314 Glyndon Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21223
Washington Village

Amenities

recently renovated
stainless steel
playground
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
Brand new, Stunning renovation with meticulous attention to detail located only 1/2 block from Carroll Park! 2 Beds and 2 Baths with all new plumbing, electric, windows, doors, roof, appliances, systems and more. Open floor plan conjoins spacious living room, dining space and gorgeous chefs kitchen with Quartz counters, Stainless appliances, built in wine rack and pantry space. The rear yards has a new privacy fence making indoor outdoor entertaining a breeze. Enjoy the spacious Master Bedroom with luxurious En Suite bath and Large 2nd bedroom with equally sophisticated hall bath. Dual skylights flood the 2nd floor with natural light, adding charm and showcasing the distressed brick accent walls that were brought back to life throughout the house. This house has it all! Conveniently located close to University of Maryland, Downtown Baltimore, Sports Stadiums, and beautiful Carroll Park with playgrounds, sports fields and walking paths. Relish in all that city living has to offer!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1314 GLYNDON AVENUE have any available units?
1314 GLYNDON AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 1314 GLYNDON AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1314 GLYNDON AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1314 GLYNDON AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1314 GLYNDON AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1314 GLYNDON AVENUE offer parking?
No, 1314 GLYNDON AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 1314 GLYNDON AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1314 GLYNDON AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1314 GLYNDON AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1314 GLYNDON AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1314 GLYNDON AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1314 GLYNDON AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1314 GLYNDON AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1314 GLYNDON AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1314 GLYNDON AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1314 GLYNDON AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.

