1306 RUTTER STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher air conditioning extra storage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities

Good things do come in small packages! Three Story historic townhouse for rent in the heart of Bolton Hill. Just steps to MICA, Penn Station, MARC Train, Lt Rail, Bolt Bus to NYC. Exposed beams, painted exposed brick and lovely hardwood floors give a charming European flair to this Three Bedroom/ One Bath home. Central AC, Gas Heat, Full Size Washer/Dryer in Basement, Petite Fenced Patio. This 1050 sq ft of living space (plus extra storage or office space in basement) feels larger than it sounds.