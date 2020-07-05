All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 1306 RUTTER STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1306 RUTTER STREET
Last updated April 25 2020 at 5:44 AM

1306 RUTTER STREET

1306 Rutter Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1306 Rutter Street, Baltimore, MD 21217
Bolton Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
air conditioning
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Good things do come in small packages! Three Story historic townhouse for rent in the heart of Bolton Hill. Just steps to MICA, Penn Station, MARC Train, Lt Rail, Bolt Bus to NYC. Exposed beams, painted exposed brick and lovely hardwood floors give a charming European flair to this Three Bedroom/ One Bath home. Central AC, Gas Heat, Full Size Washer/Dryer in Basement, Petite Fenced Patio. This 1050 sq ft of living space (plus extra storage or office space in basement) feels larger than it sounds.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1306 RUTTER STREET have any available units?
1306 RUTTER STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1306 RUTTER STREET have?
Some of 1306 RUTTER STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1306 RUTTER STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1306 RUTTER STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1306 RUTTER STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1306 RUTTER STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1306 RUTTER STREET offer parking?
No, 1306 RUTTER STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1306 RUTTER STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1306 RUTTER STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1306 RUTTER STREET have a pool?
No, 1306 RUTTER STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1306 RUTTER STREET have accessible units?
No, 1306 RUTTER STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1306 RUTTER STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1306 RUTTER STREET has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Find a Sublet
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

613 Portland
613 Portland Street
Baltimore, MD 21230
1201 North Charles
1201 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Wyman Towers
3100 Saint Paul St
Baltimore, MD 21218
The Morison
18 West Madison Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
306 W Franklin
306 West Franklin Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
26 Calvert
26 S Calvert St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Jefferson House
4 E 32nd St
Baltimore, MD 21218
Oaklee Village
1001 Arion Park Rd
Baltimore, MD 21229

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland