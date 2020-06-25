All apartments in Baltimore
1305 BAYARD STREET

1305 Bayard Street · No Longer Available
Location

1305 Bayard Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Washington Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Wow! Easy living! Located close to BOTH stadiums. Carroll Park a block away. Totally renovated...Laminated floors. Stainless steel appliances (nice double door outside ice/cold water on refrigerator door). Full washer and dryer in basement. Walk out from Kitchen to concrete rear patio & Large shed (good place to stow bikes) Plentiful parking! Within 5 min of I-95.Ready to move in immediately!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1305 BAYARD STREET have any available units?
1305 BAYARD STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1305 BAYARD STREET have?
Some of 1305 BAYARD STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1305 BAYARD STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1305 BAYARD STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1305 BAYARD STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1305 BAYARD STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1305 BAYARD STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1305 BAYARD STREET offers parking.
Does 1305 BAYARD STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1305 BAYARD STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1305 BAYARD STREET have a pool?
No, 1305 BAYARD STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1305 BAYARD STREET have accessible units?
No, 1305 BAYARD STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1305 BAYARD STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1305 BAYARD STREET has units with dishwashers.
