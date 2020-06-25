1305 Bayard Street, Baltimore, MD 21230 Washington Village
Wow! Easy living! Located close to BOTH stadiums. Carroll Park a block away. Totally renovated...Laminated floors. Stainless steel appliances (nice double door outside ice/cold water on refrigerator door). Full washer and dryer in basement. Walk out from Kitchen to concrete rear patio & Large shed (good place to stow bikes) Plentiful parking! Within 5 min of I-95.Ready to move in immediately!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
