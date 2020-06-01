All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated June 18 2019 at 4:46 PM

1300 N Calvert st - GR - 1st floor carriage house

1300 Maryland Highway 2 · No Longer Available
Location

1300 Maryland Highway 2, Baltimore, MD 21202
Mid-Town Belvedere

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful newly renovated 1 bedroom apartment for rent in Mount Vernon.
Apartment features intercom system, new energy efficient windows, mini split HVAC system with individual room temperature control and is cable ready. Brand new, high end kitchen with dishwasher, garbage disposal, granite counter and stainless appliances. Lots of closet space.
Apartment is centrally located within a 5 min walk to Penn Station, UB and MICA. Tons of restaurants and bars are close by as well. Lease available on July 5th. Pets welcome :)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1300 N Calvert st - GR - 1st floor carriage house have any available units?
1300 N Calvert st - GR - 1st floor carriage house doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1300 N Calvert st - GR - 1st floor carriage house have?
Some of 1300 N Calvert st - GR - 1st floor carriage house's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1300 N Calvert st - GR - 1st floor carriage house currently offering any rent specials?
1300 N Calvert st - GR - 1st floor carriage house is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1300 N Calvert st - GR - 1st floor carriage house pet-friendly?
Yes, 1300 N Calvert st - GR - 1st floor carriage house is pet friendly.
Does 1300 N Calvert st - GR - 1st floor carriage house offer parking?
No, 1300 N Calvert st - GR - 1st floor carriage house does not offer parking.
Does 1300 N Calvert st - GR - 1st floor carriage house have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1300 N Calvert st - GR - 1st floor carriage house does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1300 N Calvert st - GR - 1st floor carriage house have a pool?
No, 1300 N Calvert st - GR - 1st floor carriage house does not have a pool.
Does 1300 N Calvert st - GR - 1st floor carriage house have accessible units?
No, 1300 N Calvert st - GR - 1st floor carriage house does not have accessible units.
Does 1300 N Calvert st - GR - 1st floor carriage house have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1300 N Calvert st - GR - 1st floor carriage house has units with dishwashers.
