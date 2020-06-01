1300 N Calvert st - GR - 1st floor carriage house

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful newly renovated 1 bedroom apartment for rent in Mount Vernon.

Apartment features intercom system, new energy efficient windows, mini split HVAC system with individual room temperature control and is cable ready. Brand new, high end kitchen with dishwasher, garbage disposal, granite counter and stainless appliances. Lots of closet space.

Apartment is centrally located within a 5 min walk to Penn Station, UB and MICA. Tons of restaurants and bars are close by as well. Lease available on July 5th. Pets welcome :)