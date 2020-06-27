Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors parking recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

128 West Fort Avenue Available 06/01/20 Beautiful and Spacious 3 BR 3.5 BA Town Home in the Federal Hill/Riverside Area - Newly renovated spacious town home with 3 bedrooms and 3.5 baths. Two levels are finished with hardwood flooring and one floor with carpet. Updated kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Open floor concept on the main floor with a fire place in the living room area. Finished basement has a separate bedroom, bath, and living room. Private parking in the rear of the home.



Conveniently located near major highways such as Rt 95, 295 and 395. The home is also situated on the quiet side of Southern Baltimore near Riverside but also minutes away from the shopping, dining, and night life of Federal Hill.



(RLNE5063687)