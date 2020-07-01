All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 128 E OSTEND STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
128 E OSTEND STREET
Last updated December 31 2019 at 3:03 PM

128 E OSTEND STREET

128 East Ostend Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Federal Hill - Montgomery
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

128 East Ostend Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Federal Hill - Montgomery

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Wonderful 2 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath Rowhome in the Heart of Federal Hill with 2 CAR PARKING! This well cared for home features wood floors, open floor plan with lots of light. Rear Entrance with 2 CAR PARKING to a private fenced in rear perfect for ENTERTAINING! Gourmet kitchen with SS Appliances, breakfast bar and granite counter-tops, separate dining room and living room. 2nd floor boasts two bedrooms, 1 with rear private balcony deck and front master bedroom with lots of light, high ceilings and 2 FULL BATHS! Full dry unfinished basement perfect for storage. Make this your new dream home and start living the CITY LIFE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 128 E OSTEND STREET have any available units?
128 E OSTEND STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 128 E OSTEND STREET have?
Some of 128 E OSTEND STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 128 E OSTEND STREET currently offering any rent specials?
128 E OSTEND STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 128 E OSTEND STREET pet-friendly?
No, 128 E OSTEND STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 128 E OSTEND STREET offer parking?
Yes, 128 E OSTEND STREET offers parking.
Does 128 E OSTEND STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 128 E OSTEND STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 128 E OSTEND STREET have a pool?
No, 128 E OSTEND STREET does not have a pool.
Does 128 E OSTEND STREET have accessible units?
No, 128 E OSTEND STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 128 E OSTEND STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 128 E OSTEND STREET has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

500 Park
500 Park Avenue
Baltimore, MD 21201
Foxridge Townhomes
1114 Tace Drive
Baltimore, MD 21221
Bonnie Ridge Apartments
6617 Bonnie Ridge Rd
Baltimore, MD 21209
Gallery Tower Apartment Homes
111 W Centre St
Baltimore, MD 21201
3909 Dolfield Ave
3909 Dolfield Ave
Baltimore, MD 21215
Kenilworth at Hazelwood & Windridge Apartments
5738 Cedonia Ave
Baltimore, MD 21206
Anthem House
900 E Fort Ave
Baltimore, MD 21230
Eager Street
15 East Eager Street
Baltimore, MD 21202

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland