128 E OSTEND STREET

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Wonderful 2 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath Rowhome in the Heart of Federal Hill with 2 CAR PARKING! This well cared for home features wood floors, open floor plan with lots of light. Rear Entrance with 2 CAR PARKING to a private fenced in rear perfect for ENTERTAINING! Gourmet kitchen with SS Appliances, breakfast bar and granite counter-tops, separate dining room and living room. 2nd floor boasts two bedrooms, 1 with rear private balcony deck and front master bedroom with lots of light, high ceilings and 2 FULL BATHS! Full dry unfinished basement perfect for storage. Make this your new dream home and start living the CITY LIFE!