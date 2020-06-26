1250 RIVERSIDE AVENUE

Amenities

hardwood floors parking game room

OFF STREET PARKING!! Clean, fresh, spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home on quiet 1 way, tree lined street. Large room sizes will surprise you, wood floors, built in bookcases, 2nd level laundry, office and bonus room (use it as a game room, office, dressing room, nursery - you name it!), multiple large closets. Approx 2000 sq ft, central to both Riverside + Federal Hill Parks, restaurants, bars, shopping, grocery, library, schools, and harbor. ***Also for sale @ $299,900*** Contact me regarding easy fast lender pre-qualification & earn money towards closing costs when using a PenFed Agent and Lender!