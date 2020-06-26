All apartments in Baltimore
1250 RIVERSIDE AVENUE
Last updated June 8 2019 at 10:17 PM

1250 Riverside Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1250 Riverside Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21230
Riverside

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
game room
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
game room
parking
OFF STREET PARKING!! Clean, fresh, spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home on quiet 1 way, tree lined street. Large room sizes will surprise you, wood floors, built in bookcases, 2nd level laundry, office and bonus room (use it as a game room, office, dressing room, nursery - you name it!), multiple large closets. Approx 2000 sq ft, central to both Riverside + Federal Hill Parks, restaurants, bars, shopping, grocery, library, schools, and harbor. ***Also for sale @ $299,900*** Contact me regarding easy fast lender pre-qualification & earn money towards closing costs when using a PenFed Agent and Lender!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1250 RIVERSIDE AVENUE have any available units?
1250 RIVERSIDE AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 1250 RIVERSIDE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1250 RIVERSIDE AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1250 RIVERSIDE AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1250 RIVERSIDE AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1250 RIVERSIDE AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 1250 RIVERSIDE AVENUE offers parking.
Does 1250 RIVERSIDE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1250 RIVERSIDE AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1250 RIVERSIDE AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1250 RIVERSIDE AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1250 RIVERSIDE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1250 RIVERSIDE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1250 RIVERSIDE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1250 RIVERSIDE AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1250 RIVERSIDE AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1250 RIVERSIDE AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
