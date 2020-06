Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

RENT-TO-OWN OPTION. BUY OR RENT BLOCKS AWAY FROM NEW REDEVELOPMENT SOON TO HAPPEN AT OLD TOWN MALL! 4 STORY TOWNHOME, 3 BED, 1.5 BATH, BUILT IN 2008. OFFERING A PRIVATE 3RD FLOOR MASTER BEDROOM WITH HIS & HER CLOSETS, PLENTY OF NATURAL LIGHT, HALF BATH ON MAIN FLOOR, YARD & DECK FOR ENTERTAINING, FINISHED BASEMENT WITH TONS OF STORAGE AND FAMILY ROOM OR EXTRA BEDROOM.