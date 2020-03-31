1231 N Linwood Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities

Remodeled beautiful home with original wood floors, new cabinets, granite tops and new appliances, Finished basement. Call or text today for showing.

443-500-7502



We are still showing houses!! Looking for a new home? It can be difficult and worriesome to shop for a new rental home these days.

We are taking every precaution to do safe showings for potential tenants. Only one client per showing, our agent is covered with a safety mask and will remain six feet apart when opening the property.

Our homes are clean and beautifully updated. Call or text for a showing and a list of our available properties.



Apply online:

https://app.propertyware.com/pw/application/#/tenant/blueisland