Last updated May 23 2020 at 7:21 AM

1231 N Linwood Ave

1231 North Linwood Avenue · (443) 500-7502
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1231 North Linwood Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21213
Berea

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1090 sqft

Amenities

Remodeled beautiful home with original wood floors, new cabinets, granite tops and new appliances, Finished basement. Call or text today for showing.
443-500-7502

We are still showing houses!! Looking for a new home? It can be difficult and worriesome to shop for a new rental home these days.
We are taking every precaution to do safe showings for potential tenants. Only one client per showing, our agent is covered with a safety mask and will remain six feet apart when opening the property.
Our homes are clean and beautifully updated. Call or text for a showing and a list of our available properties.

Apply online:
https://app.propertyware.com/pw/application/#/tenant/blueisland

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1231 N Linwood Ave have any available units?
1231 N Linwood Ave has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 1231 N Linwood Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1231 N Linwood Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1231 N Linwood Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1231 N Linwood Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1231 N Linwood Ave offer parking?
No, 1231 N Linwood Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1231 N Linwood Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1231 N Linwood Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1231 N Linwood Ave have a pool?
No, 1231 N Linwood Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1231 N Linwood Ave have accessible units?
No, 1231 N Linwood Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1231 N Linwood Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1231 N Linwood Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1231 N Linwood Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1231 N Linwood Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
