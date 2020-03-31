1231 N Linwood Ave

Amenities
Remodeled beautiful home with original wood floors, new cabinets, granite tops and new appliances, Finished basement. Call or text today for showing.
443-500-7502
We are still showing houses!! Looking for a new home? It can be difficult and worriesome to shop for a new rental home these days.
We are taking every precaution to do safe showings for potential tenants. Only one client per showing, our agent is covered with a safety mask and will remain six feet apart when opening the property.
Our homes are clean and beautifully updated. Call or text for a showing and a list of our available properties.
Apply online:
https://app.propertyware.com/pw/application/#/tenant/blueisland