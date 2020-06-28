All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 123 N MONASTERY AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
123 N MONASTERY AVENUE
Last updated September 1 2019 at 3:08 AM

123 N MONASTERY AVENUE

123 North Monastery Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

123 North Monastery Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21229
Saint Joseph's

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Relax on the covered front porch of this well maintained row home. Enjoy cooking with updated stainless steel appliances and plenty of counter space for meal prep. The main level open concept living is ideal for entertaining and convenience. Just off the kitchen is a rear deck ideal for grilling. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout the main and upper levels The upper level offers 3 bedrooms and 1 full bath. The rear bedroom can also be utilized as a den, office, or playroom. The lower level offers a partially finished basement. Abundant sunlight throughout and windows equipped with mini-blinds. Just move right in and enjoy your new home! Professionally managed rental. Application fee of $50 per adult.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 123 N MONASTERY AVENUE have any available units?
123 N MONASTERY AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 123 N MONASTERY AVENUE have?
Some of 123 N MONASTERY AVENUE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 123 N MONASTERY AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
123 N MONASTERY AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 123 N MONASTERY AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 123 N MONASTERY AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 123 N MONASTERY AVENUE offer parking?
No, 123 N MONASTERY AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 123 N MONASTERY AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 123 N MONASTERY AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 123 N MONASTERY AVENUE have a pool?
No, 123 N MONASTERY AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 123 N MONASTERY AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 123 N MONASTERY AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 123 N MONASTERY AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 123 N MONASTERY AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Moravia Park
4409 Moravia Rd
Baltimore, MD 21206
Winston Apartments
1260 Rossiter Ave
Baltimore, MD 21239
2 East Wells
2 E Wells St
Baltimore, MD 21230
Wabash Manor
3804 Wabash Ave
Baltimore, MD 21215
Falls Village
6222 Green Meadow Pkwy
Baltimore, MD 21209
520 Park
520 Park Ave
Baltimore, MD 21201
The Berkleigh
6221 Greenleigh Avenue
Baltimore, MD 21220
Belmont Park
1 Kafern Dr
Baltimore, MD 21207

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland