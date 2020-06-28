123 N MONASTERY AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill

Relax on the covered front porch of this well maintained row home. Enjoy cooking with updated stainless steel appliances and plenty of counter space for meal prep. The main level open concept living is ideal for entertaining and convenience. Just off the kitchen is a rear deck ideal for grilling. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout the main and upper levels The upper level offers 3 bedrooms and 1 full bath. The rear bedroom can also be utilized as a den, office, or playroom. The lower level offers a partially finished basement. Abundant sunlight throughout and windows equipped with mini-blinds. Just move right in and enjoy your new home! Professionally managed rental. Application fee of $50 per adult.