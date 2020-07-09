123 E FORT AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Major price adjustment! Incredible Federal Hill end of group location with fantastic roof deck views. A stylish storefront entrance welcomes you and the gleaming hardwood floors truly draw you in to the beautifully updated home. The kitchen is BRAND NEW with trendy light grey cabinetry, white subway tile backsplash and gorgeous granite countertops. There is a built in pantry space along with stainless steel appliances for design and functionality. The home offers dual master suites both with private bathrooms and great closet space. Live close to amazing shops, restaurants, and the best the city has to offer!