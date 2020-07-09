All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 123 E FORT AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
123 E FORT AVENUE
Last updated February 4 2020 at 6:02 AM

123 E FORT AVENUE

123 East Fort Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Riverside
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

123 East Fort Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21230
Riverside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Major price adjustment! Incredible Federal Hill end of group location with fantastic roof deck views. A stylish storefront entrance welcomes you and the gleaming hardwood floors truly draw you in to the beautifully updated home. The kitchen is BRAND NEW with trendy light grey cabinetry, white subway tile backsplash and gorgeous granite countertops. There is a built in pantry space along with stainless steel appliances for design and functionality. The home offers dual master suites both with private bathrooms and great closet space. Live close to amazing shops, restaurants, and the best the city has to offer!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 123 E FORT AVENUE have any available units?
123 E FORT AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 123 E FORT AVENUE have?
Some of 123 E FORT AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 123 E FORT AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
123 E FORT AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 123 E FORT AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 123 E FORT AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 123 E FORT AVENUE offer parking?
No, 123 E FORT AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 123 E FORT AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 123 E FORT AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 123 E FORT AVENUE have a pool?
No, 123 E FORT AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 123 E FORT AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 123 E FORT AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 123 E FORT AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 123 E FORT AVENUE has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hanover Cross Street
101 W Cross St
Baltimore, MD 21230
Mannasota Manor
4408-1A Bowleys Ln
Baltimore, MD 21206
Boston Crossing
5800 Boston St
Baltimore, MD 21224
Dutch Village Townhomes
2349 Perring Manor Rd
Baltimore, MD 21234
Sequoia Manor
3801 Wabash Ave
Baltimore, MD 21215
Jefferson House
4 E 32nd St
Baltimore, MD 21218
The Berkleigh
6221 Greenleigh Avenue
Baltimore, MD 21220
Seton Park
3601- B Parkview Ave
Baltimore, MD 21207

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland