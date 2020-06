Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

2 bed, 1 bath rental within walking distance to M&T Stadium and Camden Yards. 2 fireplaces, one in the front parlor and one in the master bedroom. Updated kitchen with gas stove, built in microwave, refrigerator and washer/dryer. Street and rear parking. Parking disc needed on this street.