122 S POTOMAC STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking dog park

This beautiful spacious 2 bed room 3 full bath rental home will not last long. This spot has it all, you will enjoy lots of living area with a fully finished basement, open floor plan, sm private deck, private parking area. At the end of the block is Patterson park features lots of activities. Enjoy the ice skating ring, tennis courts, dog parks, Christmas events, Festivals all summer; not to mention all that goes on in Canton & the waterfront. You will be reasonably close to Canton, Fells Point & the Harbor. Don't worry travel anywhere easily with access to 95,895,695, & 83.