Baltimore, MD
122 S POTOMAC STREET
Last updated March 12 2020 at 2:18 AM

122 S POTOMAC STREET

122 South Potomac Street · No Longer Available
Location

122 South Potomac Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Patterson Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
tennis court
This beautiful spacious 2 bed room 3 full bath rental home will not last long. This spot has it all, you will enjoy lots of living area with a fully finished basement, open floor plan, sm private deck, private parking area. At the end of the block is Patterson park features lots of activities. Enjoy the ice skating ring, tennis courts, dog parks, Christmas events, Festivals all summer; not to mention all that goes on in Canton & the waterfront. You will be reasonably close to Canton, Fells Point & the Harbor. Don't worry travel anywhere easily with access to 95,895,695, & 83.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 122 S POTOMAC STREET have any available units?
122 S POTOMAC STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 122 S POTOMAC STREET have?
Some of 122 S POTOMAC STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 122 S POTOMAC STREET currently offering any rent specials?
122 S POTOMAC STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 122 S POTOMAC STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 122 S POTOMAC STREET is pet friendly.
Does 122 S POTOMAC STREET offer parking?
Yes, 122 S POTOMAC STREET offers parking.
Does 122 S POTOMAC STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 122 S POTOMAC STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 122 S POTOMAC STREET have a pool?
No, 122 S POTOMAC STREET does not have a pool.
Does 122 S POTOMAC STREET have accessible units?
No, 122 S POTOMAC STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 122 S POTOMAC STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 122 S POTOMAC STREET has units with dishwashers.
