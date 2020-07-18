All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:23 PM

1209 N CHARLES STREET

1209 North Charles Street · (310) 387-0183
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1209 North Charles Street, Baltimore, MD 21201
Mid-Town Belvedere

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 110 · Avail. now

$1,800

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1179 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
gym
courtyard
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
parking
You~ll be thrilled to call this 'home' every time you walk in the door. "Pardon our dust" as we re-paint. A 12 ft foyer, ideal for showcasing art, leads to private living quarters. Entertain in grand style in a great room with 10 ft+ ceilings, oversized windows and French doors leading out to your private terrace. After enjoying the sunset in your gorgeously landscaped courtyard, re-enter through another set of French doors to the master bedroom quarters. Most util included, along w/parking, gym, package room.. Come see this excellent property that~s also an excellent value.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1209 N CHARLES STREET have any available units?
1209 N CHARLES STREET has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1209 N CHARLES STREET have?
Some of 1209 N CHARLES STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1209 N CHARLES STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1209 N CHARLES STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1209 N CHARLES STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1209 N CHARLES STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1209 N CHARLES STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1209 N CHARLES STREET offers parking.
Does 1209 N CHARLES STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1209 N CHARLES STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1209 N CHARLES STREET have a pool?
No, 1209 N CHARLES STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1209 N CHARLES STREET have accessible units?
No, 1209 N CHARLES STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1209 N CHARLES STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1209 N CHARLES STREET has units with dishwashers.
