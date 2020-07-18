1209 N CHARLES STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard gym parking

You~ll be thrilled to call this 'home' every time you walk in the door. "Pardon our dust" as we re-paint. A 12 ft foyer, ideal for showcasing art, leads to private living quarters. Entertain in grand style in a great room with 10 ft+ ceilings, oversized windows and French doors leading out to your private terrace. After enjoying the sunset in your gorgeously landscaped courtyard, re-enter through another set of French doors to the master bedroom quarters. Most util included, along w/parking, gym, package room.. Come see this excellent property that~s also an excellent value.