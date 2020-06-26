All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 1208 S POTOMAC STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1208 S POTOMAC STREET
Last updated June 9 2019 at 10:23 PM

1208 S POTOMAC STREET

1208 South Potomac Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Canton
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1208 South Potomac Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
***DO NOT CALL LISTING AGENT***CLEAN. FRESH, SOFT GRAY PAINT. MOVE-IN READY.Three story Canton Square home near Canton Waterfront Park! floor boasts remodeled kitchen with granite counters, stainless appliances, hardwoods. LR/DR combo, granite fireplace (non-working), foyer closet and ~ bath. Three bedrooms upstairs ~ 1st master w/vaulted ceiling, walk in closet and Full Bath. 2 BRs with closets plus full bath and linen closet in hallway. 2nd Master (Basement) with full bath, XL closet, laundry room and storage. Deck on back of house, small yard and 1 permitted parking space. Excellent block of well-kept houses. NO PETS. NO SMOKING. Roommate rent split example ~ Master BRs w/ Baths $875 each, Regular BR1 $650, BR2 $575 w/ shared hall bath.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1208 S POTOMAC STREET have any available units?
1208 S POTOMAC STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1208 S POTOMAC STREET have?
Some of 1208 S POTOMAC STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1208 S POTOMAC STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1208 S POTOMAC STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1208 S POTOMAC STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1208 S POTOMAC STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1208 S POTOMAC STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1208 S POTOMAC STREET offers parking.
Does 1208 S POTOMAC STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1208 S POTOMAC STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1208 S POTOMAC STREET have a pool?
No, 1208 S POTOMAC STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1208 S POTOMAC STREET have accessible units?
No, 1208 S POTOMAC STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1208 S POTOMAC STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1208 S POTOMAC STREET has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Icon Residences at Rotunda
727 West 40th Street
Baltimore, MD 21210
Kensington Gate
5307 Leith Rd
Baltimore, MD 21239
2606 Talbot Rd
2606 Talbot Rd
Baltimore, MD 21216
Pointe at Manorgreen Townhomes
201 Middleway Road
Baltimore, MD 21220
10 Light Street
10 Light St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Falls Village
6222 Green Meadow Pkwy
Baltimore, MD 21209
Anthem House
900 E Fort Ave
Baltimore, MD 21230
The Fitzgerald at UB Midtown
1201 W Mount Royal Ave
Baltimore, MD 21217

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland