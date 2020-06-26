1208 S POTOMAC STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

***DO NOT CALL LISTING AGENT***CLEAN. FRESH, SOFT GRAY PAINT. MOVE-IN READY.Three story Canton Square home near Canton Waterfront Park! floor boasts remodeled kitchen with granite counters, stainless appliances, hardwoods. LR/DR combo, granite fireplace (non-working), foyer closet and ~ bath. Three bedrooms upstairs ~ 1st master w/vaulted ceiling, walk in closet and Full Bath. 2 BRs with closets plus full bath and linen closet in hallway. 2nd Master (Basement) with full bath, XL closet, laundry room and storage. Deck on back of house, small yard and 1 permitted parking space. Excellent block of well-kept houses. NO PETS. NO SMOKING. Roommate rent split example ~ Master BRs w/ Baths $875 each, Regular BR1 $650, BR2 $575 w/ shared hall bath.