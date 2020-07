Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/881d5ab09a ---- This one of a kind apartment is located in a gorgeous renovated historic brick building, 2 blocks from Cross Street Market. It features a light-filled interior, exposed brick walls, and two levels, and is located close to many nice restaurants and coffee shops. Indoor parking is available at $150/month. Awesome place! Great location!!