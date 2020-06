Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel ice maker

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Gorgeous brick-front row home on beautiful tree-lined street in Federal Hill. Features hardwood floors, stainless steel apls, quartz counters, a finished basement (poss 3rd BR) w/ built-in shelving, & more. Fresh paint throughout! Conveniently located close to all Baltimore has to offer. Available for immediate occupancy; flexible lease terms; and pets available on case by case basis! Also listed for SALE!