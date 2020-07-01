1202 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters recently renovated air conditioning fireplace

Move in Ready and Conveniently located in Pigtown. Updated and Spacious 3 Bedroom 1 Full Bath Townhome w/ Fresh Paint Throughout. Enter in the Charm Filled Living Room w/ Beautiful Hardwood, Large Picture Windows, High Ceilings and Lots of Character. Adjacent is the Formal Dining Room off the Spacious Updated Kitchen w/ all New Cabinets, Granite, Custom Backsplash & New Appliances w/ Gas Cooking! Access to Closed in Back Patio. Upper Level with Master at Front of Home, Lots of Light & Large Closet Space. Two Additional Spacious Bedrooms and a Full Updated Bathroom Complete this Level. Clean Lower Level with New Washer and Dryer and Extra Space for Storage. New AC Compressor and New Hot Water Heater. Great Rental Potential. Don't Miss This Opportunity. Call for a Private Showing.