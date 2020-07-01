All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated December 7 2019 at 1:50 AM

1202 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD

1202 Washington Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1202 Washington Boulevard, Baltimore, MD 21230
Washington Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Move in Ready and Conveniently located in Pigtown. Updated and Spacious 3 Bedroom 1 Full Bath Townhome w/ Fresh Paint Throughout. Enter in the Charm Filled Living Room w/ Beautiful Hardwood, Large Picture Windows, High Ceilings and Lots of Character. Adjacent is the Formal Dining Room off the Spacious Updated Kitchen w/ all New Cabinets, Granite, Custom Backsplash & New Appliances w/ Gas Cooking! Access to Closed in Back Patio. Upper Level with Master at Front of Home, Lots of Light & Large Closet Space. Two Additional Spacious Bedrooms and a Full Updated Bathroom Complete this Level. Clean Lower Level with New Washer and Dryer and Extra Space for Storage. New AC Compressor and New Hot Water Heater. Great Rental Potential. Don't Miss This Opportunity. Call for a Private Showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1202 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD have any available units?
1202 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1202 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD have?
Some of 1202 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1202 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
1202 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1202 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 1202 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1202 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD offer parking?
No, 1202 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD does not offer parking.
Does 1202 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1202 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1202 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD have a pool?
No, 1202 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD does not have a pool.
Does 1202 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 1202 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 1202 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
No, 1202 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD does not have units with dishwashers.

