Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Move-In Special= Half month Free!Recently renovated 3 bedroom rowhome located in West Baltimore! This homes offers a separate living and dining area with gorgeous flooring, neutral paint colors, inclusive of window treatments & has central air. Laundry area inclusive of washer and dryer is located in the partially finished basement, where you can convert to a family room or entertainment space.