Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

BRAND NEW WOOD FLOORING! Very spacious terraced condo, great location on Mt Vernon Sq., with a walled in outdoor space In unit w/d, plenty of storage closets, en suite bath + guest 1/2 ba. Its many windows overlook a secluded garden, securely sandwiched between the main TH and a separate carriage house. Condo benefits incl trash/recycle rm & some paid utils . Steps to Peabody, UB, State Center, Penn Sta. & downtown. Enjoy the great cultural institutions and restaurants nearby.