119 S CONKLING STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel ceiling fan ice maker

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Fully upgraded move in ready rowhome with stunning details throughout! Walk in to large living room area with exposed brick and custom trim work on the ceiling. Open concept floor plan leads right into the dining area and fully renovated kitchen. Kitchen offers quartz counter tops, upgraded cabinets with tons of storage space, back splash, and stainless steel appliances! Fully finished basement is a great space to entertain family and friends, and offers a 3rd legal bedroom and gorgeously upgraded full bathroom! On the top level you will you find two additional bedrooms and bathrooms! Full master suite with private bath and spacious closet, and second bedroom with a jack & jill bath, accessed from the hallway or from the bedroom. Each bathroom has unique finishes with no detail left undone!