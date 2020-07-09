All apartments in Baltimore
119 S CONKLING STREET

119 South Conkling Street · No Longer Available
Location

119 South Conkling Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Baltimore Highlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
ice maker
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Fully upgraded move in ready rowhome with stunning details throughout! Walk in to large living room area with exposed brick and custom trim work on the ceiling. Open concept floor plan leads right into the dining area and fully renovated kitchen. Kitchen offers quartz counter tops, upgraded cabinets with tons of storage space, back splash, and stainless steel appliances! Fully finished basement is a great space to entertain family and friends, and offers a 3rd legal bedroom and gorgeously upgraded full bathroom! On the top level you will you find two additional bedrooms and bathrooms! Full master suite with private bath and spacious closet, and second bedroom with a jack & jill bath, accessed from the hallway or from the bedroom. Each bathroom has unique finishes with no detail left undone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 119 S CONKLING STREET have any available units?
119 S CONKLING STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 119 S CONKLING STREET have?
Some of 119 S CONKLING STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 119 S CONKLING STREET currently offering any rent specials?
119 S CONKLING STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 119 S CONKLING STREET pet-friendly?
No, 119 S CONKLING STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 119 S CONKLING STREET offer parking?
No, 119 S CONKLING STREET does not offer parking.
Does 119 S CONKLING STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 119 S CONKLING STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 119 S CONKLING STREET have a pool?
No, 119 S CONKLING STREET does not have a pool.
Does 119 S CONKLING STREET have accessible units?
No, 119 S CONKLING STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 119 S CONKLING STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 119 S CONKLING STREET has units with dishwashers.

