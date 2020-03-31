All apartments in Baltimore
118 E RANDALL STREET
Last updated April 4 2020 at 6:47 AM

118 E RANDALL STREET

118 East Randall Street · No Longer Available
Location

118 East Randall Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Riverside

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Welcome to Federal Hill! Experience all that this vibrant neighborhood has to offer for a very competitive and affordable price. This meticulously maintained home features a spacious main level dining/living room combo, kitchen with a breakfast bar, back patio ready for entertaining, and much more. Conveniently located to the Cross Street market/bars, downtown, and to all that the city has to offer. If you're looking for city living, there is nowhere else to search...this is your new home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 118 E RANDALL STREET have any available units?
118 E RANDALL STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 118 E RANDALL STREET currently offering any rent specials?
118 E RANDALL STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 118 E RANDALL STREET pet-friendly?
No, 118 E RANDALL STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 118 E RANDALL STREET offer parking?
No, 118 E RANDALL STREET does not offer parking.
Does 118 E RANDALL STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 118 E RANDALL STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 118 E RANDALL STREET have a pool?
No, 118 E RANDALL STREET does not have a pool.
Does 118 E RANDALL STREET have accessible units?
No, 118 E RANDALL STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 118 E RANDALL STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 118 E RANDALL STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 118 E RANDALL STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 118 E RANDALL STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
